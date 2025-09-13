Needed rain coming soon

ROANOKE, Va. – We enjoyed a very nice weekend, but this work week will be different. More clouds, beneficial rain, and a temperature roller coaster will mark the next 3-5 days worth of weather.

Looking ahead to this work week

Clouds will thicken tonight and tomorrow too...but we will be dry for the time being. Lows tonight will mild, falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s. And temperatures on Monday will not be as warm with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Although Monday may start with some sun, most of the day will be mainly cloudy. We’ll be watching a coastal low closely as that will be our next weather-maker and will be the catalyst to bring us some needed rain.

Monday will be pretty cloudy and after midnight, some showers will enter from the east. And Tuesday will be wet. Periods of rain are in the forecast under overcast skies. Temperatures will only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s on Tuesday. We’ll only climb into the middle 70s on Wednesday, so a couple of cool days are on the way. Wednesday won’t be as wet as Tuesday, but hit-or-miss lingering showers will be hanging around.

We will dry out on Thursday and Friday...and see more sunshine too! Partly to mostly sunny skies are in the forecast. And temperatures will respond to that sunshine, reaching the low-to-mid 80s on Thursday...and eventually climbing into the mid-to-upper 80s on Friday. So warmer air will follow this aforementioned cool-down.

Never too early to take a look at next weekend, right!?

As of now, next weekend could see a little bit of everything (well, no snow or ice). We’ll see some sun, some clouds, and we may have to dodge a little rain too. Temperatures right now look to top out in the 70s and 80s.

