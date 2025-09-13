Warm Weather Continues to Hang Around

Roanoke, VA – Summer weather is ongoing in our area and continuing to display higher temperatures and a calmer weather pattern, giving us a slightly difference outlook on what to expect in mid-September.

seasonable

Due to a high pressure system situated over West Virginia and Virginia, we are seeing warmer temperatures than the September norm with our highs being in the upper 70s to low 80s this Saturday.

wednesday

Though we will stay dry for the next few days, we are tracking some potential rain arriving Wednesday in the afternoon hours. This should be followed with more dry weather come Thursday.

area to watch

There is currently a disturbance just off the coast of Africa that we are monitoring closely. That said, its probability of development is only at a 50% chance over the next 7 days. Should it form into a tropical system, it will be given the name Gabrielle.

warmer

For the most part, we are looking at a clear weather week aside from Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight chance of rain. All in all, it will be a great week to get outside with the day high temperatures staying in the lower to mid 80s.