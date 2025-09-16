Overcast and wet for Tuesday

After an extended dry spell, we’re going to be looking at some much-needed rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday.

today

Rainfall continues on and off on Tuesday, before becoming more isolated in nature on Wednesday. This rainfall will benefit the region after the recent abnormal dryness.

today

Temperatures are much cooler Tuesday in the 60s, before getting into the 70s Wednesday, and the 80s by the end of the week.

rain today

The tropics have certainly woken up, with two areas to monitor. The next storm would be Gabrielle if it forms.