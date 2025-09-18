Warming up the next couple of days

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday morning is shaping up to be nice! There is a bit of patchy fog out there, but that burns off as mostly clear skies build in for the day.

Today

Summer-like temperatures make a return Thursday afternoon as the mid-80s are back in full swing.

Today

We are tracking warmer temperatures for the next couple of days with isolated showers becoming possible on Saturday.

Next Couple Days

Even though summer is making a return for the next few days, the astronomical start to fall is Monday!

Right Around The Corner

With fall right around the corner, here is a look at some notable fall holidays.

Notable Dates

And yes, the tropics are still active. Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed on Wednesday and is expected to slowly strengthen into a hurricane over the next several days. There is currently no threat to the United States.

This is a reminder that hurricane season runs until the end of November.

Gabrielle

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.