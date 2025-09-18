Warming up the next couple of days

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday morning is shaping up to be nice! There is a bit of patchy fog out there, but that burns off as mostly clear skies build in for the day.
Summer-like temperatures make a return Thursday afternoon as the mid-80s are back in full swing.
We are tracking warmer temperatures for the next couple of days with isolated showers becoming possible on Saturday.
Even though summer is making a return for the next few days, the astronomical start to fall is Monday!
With fall right around the corner, here is a look at some notable fall holidays.
And yes, the tropics are still active. Tropical Storm Gabrielle formed on Wednesday and is expected to slowly strengthen into a hurricane over the next several days. There is currently no threat to the United States.
This is a reminder that hurricane season runs until the end of November.
To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.