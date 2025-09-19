Skip to main content
Summer sizzle returns before the weekend

Soaring back into the upper 80s Friday afternoon before mild temperatures and isolated showers return

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Delaney Willis, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a mild start to the day, with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Conditions are a tad stagnant thanks to calm winds. However, sunshine dominates the rest of the morning!

Friday’s high temperatures get into the mid and upper 80s. It’ll be warm out there!

This weekend will feature isolated showers across the region, with an emphasis on rain chances for areas north of I-64 and west of I-77.

Here is a look at 2 p.m. Saturday. Isolated to scattered showers build in for parts of the Blue Ridge.

The Highlands continue to see increased chances of rain through 7-8 p.m. with a few spotty showers possible south.

Sunday is a lot drier; however, a couple of light rain showers are possible. Most will stay dry across Southwest Virginia.

Here is the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center regarding Tropical Storm Gabrielle.

This system is expected to gradually strengthen into a hurricane while remaining out at sea.

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

