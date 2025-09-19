Summer sizzle returns before the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a mild start to the day, with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Conditions are a tad stagnant thanks to calm winds. However, sunshine dominates the rest of the morning!

This Morning

Friday’s high temperatures get into the mid and upper 80s. It’ll be warm out there!

Today's Temps

This weekend will feature isolated showers across the region, with an emphasis on rain chances for areas north of I-64 and west of I-77.

This Weekend

Here is a look at 2 p.m. Saturday. Isolated to scattered showers build in for parts of the Blue Ridge.

2pm Saturday

The Highlands continue to see increased chances of rain through 7-8 p.m. with a few spotty showers possible south.

7pm Saturday

Sunday is a lot drier; however, a couple of light rain showers are possible. Most will stay dry across Southwest Virginia.

Sunday 2pm

Here is the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center regarding Tropical Storm Gabrielle.

This system is expected to gradually strengthen into a hurricane while remaining out at sea.

5am Advisory

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.