Warm start to the week with rain expected later on

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday is the first day of astronomical fall! We will see near equal amounts of day and night.

Today!

Partly cloudy skies and patchy fog are how we are starting off the morning. The fog will burn off once the sun gets up overhead.

Forecast

Afternoon high temperatures are a little bit on the warmer side with scattered clouds building into the region.

High Temperatures

Here is a look at what we’re tracking for the middle of the week. A stationary front will move into our north and prompt scattered showers through Wednesday.

This Week

A warm front will lift across the region on Thursday afternoon and will bring the chance for storms to form, some of which will bring pockets of heavy rainfall.

Heading Our Way

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center came out at 5 a.m. Monday morning. Gabrielle is now expected to strengthen into a Category 3 storm. The good news is that it stays out to sea.

Outlook

The tropics are still in full swing. Two areas are currently being monitored as waves of storms push across the Atlantic.

Outlook

