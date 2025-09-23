Showers and storms return to the forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Forecast temperatures get into the 80s again Tuesday afternoon.

High Temperatures

The setup for the day brings in warm and humid air from the south and west. As a result, showers and storms will form.

Today

If you are looking to take advantage of dry conditions, I would urge you to do so before noon. Once we get to the middle of the day, isolated to scattered showers will begin to pop up.

12pm Today

A couple of strong to severe storms are also likely to form along the 460 corridor.

3pm Today

The severe risk is a level 1/5 marginal risk, with Roanoke, Lynchburg, and the Highlands being the points of focus on Tuesday.

Today

Over the next couple of days, the chances for rain and even storms continue to increase.

This Week

Wednesday’s severe risk is a level 1/5 risk, with areas along the Blue Ridge being highlighted.

Tomorrow

Thursday offers more of a widespread risk to most of Southwest and Central Virginia.

Thursday

Rainfall estimates through the end of the week are between 0.75in and 1.5in.

I do think some heavy pockets of rain will skew some of these totals over the coming days. We could see some localities closer to 3 inches of rain by the time this pattern pushes out.

Next 5 Days

And the tropics are still active. Gabrielle is still a major hurricane and will stay out to sea.

The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring two areas of interest in the central and western Atlantic. Both areas will have to be monitored over the next several days as they push west-northwest.

Outlook

