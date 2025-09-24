The washout begins as soaking rain is set to continue all week

We’ve been abnormally dry as of late, but that changes for the next few days.

rainy

Rainfall continues on and off for the next 7 days, with temperatures expected to hover around 80 degrees. Given that the entirety of our viewing area is under drought conditions, any rain will be helpful.

warm

There’s a chance a few thunderstorms could develop Wednesday and Thursday with warm temperatures, with a very low severe risk.

The tropics are certainly active, with two areas to monitor over the next seven days. Gabrielle is expected to track east and poses no threat to us.

active