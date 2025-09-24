Skip to main content
The washout begins as soaking rain is set to continue all week

The rainfall will provide much-needed relief to drought-stricken areas

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

We’ve been abnormally dry as of late, but that changes for the next few days.

rainy

Rainfall continues on and off for the next 7 days, with temperatures expected to hover around 80 degrees. Given that the entirety of our viewing area is under drought conditions, any rain will be helpful.

warm

There’s a chance a few thunderstorms could develop Wednesday and Thursday with warm temperatures, with a very low severe risk.

The tropics are certainly active, with two areas to monitor over the next seven days. Gabrielle is expected to track east and poses no threat to us.

active
rain

