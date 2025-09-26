Not as wet Friday, but the weekend brings more rain

ROANOKE, Va. – The next couple of hours will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with areas of patchy and dense fog. Temperatures will slowly warm up through the rest of the morning.

Forecast

Friday’s high temperatures will be on par with the seasonal average. Mid-70s to low-80s are expected across the region as a little bit of sunshine returns Friday afternoon.

Today

If you are attending high school football Friday night, there is a chance for a stray shower to impact certain zones. The New River Valley and Roanoke Valley could see a stray shower during game time.

Tonight

As we head into the weekend, we are watching another area of low pressure at the upper levels meandering into the mid-Atlantic. This will bring more rounds of rain and bring a sogginess to the weekend.

Next Couple Days

Saturday looks to be the wetter day this weekend as on and off showers and storms push in from the south. Sunday will likely feature a little bit of sunshine with scattered showers continuing to move in.

Showers & Storms

The tropics are continuing to heat up.

Humberto is now a Category 1 hurricane and is expected to reach Category 4 status by the end of the weekend.

We are continuing to monitor another area that will move over the Bahamas this weekend. Should this system form, it will be named ‘Imelda’.

Next 7 Days

Here is a look at the model output for both systems. Humberto looks to stay out to sea while Invest 94 (potentially Imelda) comes very near to the coast of South Carolina.

As we get into the weekend, and Invest 94 moves closer to the East Coast, we will have a better understanding of where and when impacts will be felt.

Your Local Weather Authority is currently monitoring the potential for tropical rain early next week.

Watching 2 systems

