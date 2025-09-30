Showers continue with big changes arriving Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Tropical Storm Imelda continues to slowly strengthen Tuesday morning. Something new in the latest advisory is a change in direction. Imelda is now moving northeast at 7 mph rather than due north.

Latest Update

As Imelda continues to push along the southeast coast of the U.S., rain showers will continue to funnel into the mid-Atlantic. Here is a look at noon Tuesday.

12pm Today

Rain showers become a bit more isolated as we head into the late afternoon and evening.

5pm Today

Forecast high temperatures are going to be on the cooler side, thanks to cloudy skies and rain showers.

High Temperatures

The pattern begins to shift as we head into the middle of the week. Dry air quickly funnels in as Imelda and Humberto move away from the US. This will bring a nice stretch of weather for the rest of the week.

Wednesday

High pressure builds in to our north and brings a blast of cooler air. Rain chances will be very low for the rest of the week as mostly clear to partly cloudy skies move on in.

High Pressure

