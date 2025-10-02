Clear, calm and cool conditions for a while

ROANOKE, Va. – A bit chilly out there Thursday morning! Temperatures will be in the 40s for a couple of hours before warming up.

This Morning

Thanks to clear and sunny skies, temperatures will warm up Thursday afternoon. However, afternoon highs will be roughly 5 degrees cooler than average.

Temperatures

An area of high pressure that keeps close by is responsible for the clear skies and cool temperatures. It sticks around through the weekend.

Next Several Days

Since it has been so cool, I am breaking out some statistics. On average, our first freeze occurs on Oct. 24. We are only a few weeks away from this date, and cooler air will slowly move in during this time frame.

Average First & Last

The Climate Prediction Center indicates that next week will feature slightly warmer-than-average temperatures. So, no early freeze is expected at this time.

Next Week

The tropics are continuing to remain active, as two waves are now being monitored. One off the coast of Florida has a brief chance of developing and will likely bring tropical rain to parts of the Southeast.

The other area will push across the Atlantic over the next week or so and will have to be watched closely.

Outlook

The development of the wave off the coast of Florida depends on how deep and quickly a wrinkle of low pressure develops. The window is very short, and tropical formation is unlikely at this time.

Still Active

