Beautiful weekend weather on tap

ROANOKE, Va. – Another cool and refreshing start to the morning across the region. A few clouds will be clearing over the next couple of hours.
Low amounts of humidity will continue all day long and bring a comfy/tolerable feel to the outdoors.
Friday’s high temperatures will be cooler than average again. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower and middle 70s Friday afternoon.
Near-perfect football weather Friday night for high school football. Temperatures will cool into the 60s shortly after sunset with clear skies overhead.
Cool, clear, calm and crisp conditions will continue into the weekend; however, some subtle changes will be moving in both afternoons. A little bit more moisture and warmth will move in and allow for warmer temperatures and clouds to develop at times.
The region will stay dry through early next week, but rain showers return by Wednesday.
Here is the latest update on the tropics. Still monitoring an area in the Atlantic that will have to be monitored over the next 7-14 days.
To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.