Beautiful weekend weather on tap

ROANOKE, Va. – Another cool and refreshing start to the morning across the region. A few clouds will be clearing over the next couple of hours.

Morning Forecast

Low amounts of humidity will continue all day long and bring a comfy/tolerable feel to the outdoors.

Today

Friday’s high temperatures will be cooler than average again. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower and middle 70s Friday afternoon.

Temperatures

Near-perfect football weather Friday night for high school football. Temperatures will cool into the 60s shortly after sunset with clear skies overhead.

Forecast

Cool, clear, calm and crisp conditions will continue into the weekend; however, some subtle changes will be moving in both afternoons. A little bit more moisture and warmth will move in and allow for warmer temperatures and clouds to develop at times.

This Weekend

The region will stay dry through early next week, but rain showers return by Wednesday.

Looking Ahead

Here is the latest update on the tropics. Still monitoring an area in the Atlantic that will have to be monitored over the next 7-14 days.

Outlook

