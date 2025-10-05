Staying warm and dry... for now

ROANOKE, Va. – The mornings have been crispy, and the past couple of afternoons have been rather warm, but changes are coming.

Today we are going to get into the 70s with some areas in Southside reaching the 80s. We will see those temperatures stick around into the early parts of the week along with the same dry weather pattern we’ve been having for the last couple of days.

Tuesday afternoon/evening, a cold front will pass through bringing some showers into the area. These showers will hang around going into Wednesday as well as give us a cool down.

Come Thursday we will turn drier with seasonable weather returning for next weekend.

The tropics are still active and we are now tracking a wave off the coast of Africa that has been gaining potential for growth. In the next week, it has a 60% chance for development.

Should this develop into a larger system, the next name on deck from the National Hurricane Center is Jerry.

We will start off the week dry and have above average temperatures. Once we hit Tuesday our rain odds will grow as the aforementioned cold front passes through.

Wednesday will bring scattered to widespread showers that last throughout the day.

Ending the week we will see the temperatures cool off and the sunshine return with just a slight cloud cover.

