Big time changes are on the way

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures are in the 50s across the region with some patchy fog and a few clouds Monday morning. Conditions will clear through the next few hours with temperatures warming.

Forecast

Temperatures are a tad on the warmer side on Monday, with most areas reaching the 80-degree mark. Areas along the Blue Ridge will keep a little cooler than others.

Forecast

Our next front starts to push in Tuesday night. Scattered rain showers will build in for the NRV and Highlands around the 8 p.m. hour, with overnight showers continuing to push across the region.

Pushing In

Most of the rain looks to conclude by the middle of Wednesday afternoon with a few showers lingering.

This Week

Rainfall estimates range from 0.25 in to 1.0 in through the end of Wednesday.

A reminder that a lot of Southwest Virginia is either abnormally or moderately dry, and the rainfall is needed.

Forecast Next 3 Days

Here is the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center. Odds continue to increase for tropical development of a wave that looks to travel across the Atlantic.

Your Local Weather Authority is keeping a close eye on this area.

Outlook

The next name on the 2025 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Name list is Jerry.

2025 Hurricane Names

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.