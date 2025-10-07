Rain showers before cooling back down

ROANOKE, Va. – Cloud cover builds in through the day with showers approaching from the west. Then, temperatures cool off quite a bit.

Next Couple Days

Patchy and dense areas of fog are developing across the region Tuesday morning. As you head out the door or take the pup on a walk, it will be a bit on the muggy and mild side.

Planner

Partly to mostly cloudy skies arrive by late afternoon, and so do our high temperatures. Most get into the upper 70s, with areas along the mountains staying in the mid-70s.

High Temperatures

The area of high pressure keeping our skies clear is pushing out to sea as our next front pushes in. Scattered rain showers are moving across the Ohio and Tennessee valleys Tuesday morning.

Today

The first showers arrive later Tuesday afternoon for areas along the Blue Ridge. Most of the rain will be light, but a couple of heavier pockets are possible during this time.

5pm Today

The leading edge of the cold front pushes in early Wednesday morning, and this is when most zones will see the bulk of the rain they receive.

Estimates are down a bit Tuesday morning. Most localities will see between 0.1 and 0.3 inches of rain, with a few spots seeing more than 0.5 inches.

5am Tomorrow

Once the rain moves out, skies begin to clear up and temperatures fall. Thursday morning will feature temperatures in the low to mid-40s, with afternoon highs getting as high as the low to mid-60s.

This trend continues into the weekend!

Temperatures

And the latest update on the tropics has increased the odds for the area we have been monitoring. As this area continues to march across the Atlantic, it is now highly likely to become “Jerry.”

A new area is being monitored in the southern Gulf. Odds for development are low.

Latest Outlook

