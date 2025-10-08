From Warm & Rainy To Freezing?

ROANOKE, Va. –

Rain showers disperse and skies begin to clear around the middle of the day thanks to the cold front pushing off south and east.

Noon Today

Because of the nature of how this front is moving, some zones will be cooler than others today. Cooler air will enter the NRV and Highlands first. This will cap how warm it gets as cool and dry air rush in quickly behind the front.

High Temperatures

Here is a look at the temperature trend for the next few days. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Yes, you read that correctly. The 30s!

Next Few Days

As a result of chilly air pushing in, some will have the potential to see freezing conditions Friday morning. Highland, Bath, Greenbrier, and Pocahontas counties will likely see their first freeze of the year.

A freeze watch is in effect until 9:00am Friday morning.

Through Friday

Here is a look at how cold temperatures will be Friday morning! Quite the turn around!

Friday Morning

On average, Roanoke sees freezing conditions on October 24th. We are getting closer to Fall weather becoming permanent for a little bit.

First and Last

An area of low pressure looks to ride up the east coast this weekend. Cloudy skies and showers will push into the mid-Atlantic.

Exact effects will be known as we go further into the week. This is something to keep an eye on as it may spoil some weekend plans, specifically for Sunday.

This Weekend

Tropical Storm Jerry will continue to move west northwest before recurving out to sea in the coming days. Jerry is expected to become a hurricane, and will not pose a threat to most areas of land.

Latest Advisory

