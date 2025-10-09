The Fall Feel Has Arrived!

ROANOKE, Va. –

Frost alerts are in place for parts of the Highlands until 9am this morning. Patchy areas of frost are likely to develop as temperatures near the surface will be close to freezing.

This Morning

Here is a look at your hourly forecast. Beautiful clear and sunny skies will be out and about with winds out of the northeast.

Keeping Sunny

Forecast high temperatures will be in the 60s across the region. A few spots along the mountains will stay in the upper 50s.

High Temperatures

Fast forward to tomorrow morning, and freeze watches and warning go up! Highland county is under a freeze warning until 9am Friday morning, and Bath, Pocahontas, and Greenbrier counties are under a freeze watch until 9am Friday morning.

Friday AM

Future temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with some urban areas staying in the low 40s. Areas along the Blue Ridge will have the chance to near freezing temperatures.

Tomorrow AM

Fall weather has arrived and sticks around for a few days, but the pattern will be interrupted.

Being Interrupted?

Our next weathermaker comes in the form of a coastal low (nor’easter). This will bring periods of heavy rain along the east coast, with coastal erosion and high waves likely. For us, we will see clouds build into the region and a few showers move through late Saturday and into Sunday.

Coastal Low

Here is the latest on Tropical Storm Jerry. Still expected to become a hurricane by the end of the week and dodge most areas of land.

Latest Advisory

