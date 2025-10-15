One more warm day before cooler air arrives

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s Wednesday morning with mostly clear skies overhead!

This Morning

Temperatures will be several degrees above the seasonal average again Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s are expected across much of the region, with sunshine dominating the skies.

High Temperatures

Aside from the warmer temperatures, the big story of the day is the wind. Gusts close to 20 mph will be pushing in from the Northwest all day, with the strongest gusts occurring Wednesday afternoon.

Later Today

We are tracking an area of high pressure moving close by to close out the week. This will continue to bring in northerly winds, which will bring in cool and dry continental air from way up north. The fall-like weather finally returns.

Next Few Days

Cool and dry conditions continue into the weekend, but Sunday afternoon brings the chance for rain as our next front moves in. Rain showers arrive in the afternoon and push east through the morning hours of Monday.

You guessed it, winds will build in after with more cool air pushing in.

This Weekend

