Frost and freeze alerts for some tonight

Friday into the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve been enjoying the sunshine but noticed a chill, you’re not alone. We are tracking a sharp cool-down across Southwest and Central Virginia, bringing the season’s first frost advisories and freeze warnings to parts of the region. The National Weather Service has issued frost advisories for Greenbrier County in West Virginia, as well as Bath and Rockbridge counties in Virginia. For those in Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and Highland County, Virginia, a freeze warning has been posted. These cold weather alerts are in effect overnight, as radiational cooling is expected to drop temperatures into the 30s across nearly all areas.

With high pressure in control Friday will be another mainly sunny and dry day. But temperatures will be below average, only reaching the upper 60s. Clouds will thicken Friday night, but we will still be dry. So, the forecast looks very nice for high school football.

Saturday will be the nicer of the two weekend days for outdoor activities. We will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds and we will start the weekend dry. And although we will start Sunday dry too, a cold front will impact the area later in the day. That means better chances for some scattered showers from Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. This will no doubt be beneficial rain, but it will far from a drought-buster.

Long term forecast

We should dry things out on Monday with more sun again in the forecast. A little disturbance may bring the mountains the chance for a couple showers on Tuesday, otherwise we look dry on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday will both see more sun than clouds.

Some days next week will have highs in the 60s, some will have highs in the 70s...so the temperature roller coaster continues. It does look like the coolest of the days will come into play late next week.





Stay safe and stay tuned

With the first frost and freeze of the season upon us, it’s a good idea to prepare any sensitive plants or outdoor items that might be impacted by chilly overnight temperatures. If you capture any great fall weather photos this weekend, don’t forget to share them with the WSLS Weather Authority—Pin It at wsls.com/pinit!