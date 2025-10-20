Fall weather all week long!

ROANOKE, Va. – Clear and sunny skies will be out and about Monday morning with cool temperatures sticking around for several hours. Winds are continuing to gust and will be for a while.

Forecast

Monday’s winds will be sustained out of the west near 15 mph with gusts between 20 and 30mph, possibly through the middle of the afternoon.

Gusty

Afternoon temperatures will be a couple of degrees above normal as the 60s make a return.

Today's Highs

Monday night’s low temperatures are back in the 30s as cool air and clear skies continue to funnel into the region. Winds will become breezy as we head into Tuesday.

Tonight

However, another clipping system will move just to our north and bring the chance for a couple of showers late Tuesday into Wednesday. This will reinstate cool conditions and gusty winds for the rest of the week.

This Week

Here is a look at sustained winds and wind gusts for the rest of the week. Areas along the mountains will see winds roughly 10 mph stronger than what you see below.

This Week

