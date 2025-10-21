Another fall front reinforces cooler weather and gusty winds

ROANOKE, Va. – Clear, chilly, and calm conditions are starting off our Tuesday. Your morning and dog walking planner is all good to go!

Planner

High temperatures get back into the 70s Tuesday afternoon. We will be a handful of degrees warmer than average, but cooler air returns first thing Wednesday.

Today

Our next frontal system moves in later Tuesday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies build into the region around the middle to late afternoon. Rain showers also arrive during this time. Most of these showers will be light to moderate in nature.

Cold Front

Once the front pushes in, gusty winds make an immediate return. Winds between 20 and 30 mph continue into the night and the next couple of days.

Turning Gusty

Something important to keep an eye on is the drought monitor. Abnormally dry to moderately dry conditions have taken over much of the region. Even severely dry conditions for the Highlands.

The rain will bring little relief as dry air and gusty winds quickly return for the rest of the week.

Most Recent

An area of high pressure moves in for the rest of the week and brings clear and sunny skies.

This Week

The latest outlook on the tropics continues to show increasing odds for an area to develop in the Caribbean.

The next name on the list is Melissa.

Outlook

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.