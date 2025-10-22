Gusty winds have returned as cool and dry air rush into the region

ROANOKE, Va. – Conditions are drying out and cooling down Wednesday morning as mostly clear skies make a quick return.

This Morning

Afternoon temperatures will be several degrees cooler than normal. Most of the region stays in the low to mid-60s, with a few spots along the mountains remaining in the 50s.

Forecast

Winds are the big story for the day, as gusts near 20 to 30 mph will be around for most of the day. Here is a look at what to expect around noon:

Gusts

Fall weather has arrived in a big way, and it looks like Mother Nature is on board. The current fall foliage outlook shows moderate to high amounts of color.

Current

The 7-day outlook indicates high to peak amounts of color across the region!

7 Day Outlook

Clear and sunny skies are here for the rest of the work week with cold and dry air sticking around. It will also continue to be windy.

Next Few Days

Looking ahead to next weekend: we set the clocks back. We change to daylight saving time and shift the clocks back.

Earlier sunrises and later sunsets are on the horizon.

Time

Tropical Storm Melissa formed yesterday morning and is expected to move very slowly in the central Caribbean. A gradual strengthening is also expected as this system moves closer to the island of Jamaica.

Melissa

