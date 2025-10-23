From freeze alerts to fire threats

ROANOKE, Va. – Fall weather is in full swing with temperatures keeping cool and winds continuing to gust.

Fall Headlines

Conditions are fairly calm Thursday morning. Mostly clear skies are allowing for chilly temperatures to continue to build in.

This Morning

By the time we get to the middle of the afternoon, our temperatures return to the 60s for most locations.

High Temperatures

As our temperatures warm up, our winds will increase. Gusts between 20 and 30 mph will be out and about later Thursday, with areas along the mountains seeing winds in excess of 30 mph.

Gusting

Because of the winds and the very dry conditions, the fire threat is elevated Thursday. Please avoid burning for the next couple of days until conditions improve.

Elevated

On the opposite side of the spectrum, we have freeze warnings and frost advisories Thursday night. These are the first freeze warnings for the NRV and parts of the Highlands of the season. All warnings and advisories are set to expire Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Alerts

If you are a fan of the fall weather and cooler temperatures, I have some really good news! The next several days leading into next week feature below normal temperatures.

Continuing

