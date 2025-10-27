A Dark & Rainy Halloween Week

ROANOKE, Va. – As we close out the month of October, temperatures will drop significantly with a decent amount of rainfall for the next few days.

Expect temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s here for the next few days, as cool air arrives across the eastern seaboard.

Monday morning brought in a few showers that have since dissipated. Although we may see a few peaks of sunshine in the mid to late morning, cloud coverage and rain will return later in the afternoon and evening.

These on and off showers continue until Friday morning. The most widespread rainfall appears likely to arrive Thursday.

Thankfully, Halloween evening appears to be mostly dry. So whether you’re taking the kids out trick or treating, going to a party, or handing out candy, you can expect pleasant conditions. If you’re out towards the Lynchburg zone, I’d keep an umbrella handy just in case, as that would be where we are most likely to see any rain that night.

That nice weather continues into the weekend as well. Saturday appears to have the most sunshine in our region with temperatures slightly ticking up into the 60s. We could see a brief shower on Sunday, but the weekend as a whole looks much nicer than what we’ll see in the coming days.

While Monday has been mostly tranquil thus far, a far different story is unfolding in the Caribbean. Hurricane Melissa is now a dangerous category 5 storm and is expected to bring catastrophic conditions to the island of Jamaica and parts of Cuba. Over a foot of rain, numerous landslides, and powerful winds are expected. This is a slow moving storm, so we could very well see rainfall totals skyrocket to much greater totals over the next few days.