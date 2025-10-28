Falling Back! Almost Time To Change The Clocks!

ROANOKE, Va. – November 2, 2 a.m., be there! That’s when we make the change to daylight time and gain an hour of sleep! But, we lose an hour of daylight in the afternoon...

It's Influence

The angle of the sun gets lower and lower as we go further into the fall and winter months. Because of our latitude and the angle of the sun, we lose sunlight each and every day through the winter equinox.

By Date & Lat

The earliest the sun sets is during the first week of December. After that, the sun will set later and later!

By Date & Lat

The latest sunrise occurs a month later during the first week of January. Then, our sunrises become earlier and earlier.

This is always a topic of debate. Do you think we should still have daylight saving time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.