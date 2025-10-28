Rainy week, but dry weather expected for Halloween night

The rainfall is here for at least a few more days, along with the cooler weather.

MORE RAIN

Temperatures Tuesday don’t get much warmer than the low 50s for highs, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

TODAY

Wednesday is much of the same, with widespread rainfall intensifying in the evening and overnight hours into Thursday.

Rainfall starts to dissipate Friday, with drier weather arriving just in time for Halloween night.

COOL AND WET

The weekend is a bit warmer with temperatures in the 60s, but this cooler-than-average pattern appears likely to stay into the beginning of November.