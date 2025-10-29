Fall Foliage: The science behind it and where we stand

ROANOKE, Va. – High and peak amounts of color are starting to pop across Southwest and Central Virginia!

7 Day Outlook

Over the next week or so, a lot of the region will be experiencing peak colors or coming out of peak fall colors.

Chlorophyll

The process for leaves changing colors is a multistep process. Let’s break it down!

Chlorophyll in leaves helps trap sunlight and create food for the plant or tree. This happens during the growing season (spring and summer).

Intensity

As the seasons begin to change and it gets cooler, the sun’s angle gets lower. This creates a lower intensity of sunlight and a lesser amount of daylight.

Science

As sunlight decreases, cells form near the base of the leaf and stop carrying fluids. In essence, choking off the food transport.

Sunlight

When the transport of fluids stops, the sugar (glucose) is trapped and new pigments are produced. This is the changing from green to red, yellow, orange, etc.

Colors

Here is a look at some of the species of trees and what colors they produce as a result of this process during ‘peak’ leaf changing season.

Dry vs Wet

Believe it or not, the vibrancy of Fall foliage depends on two things: moisture and temperature. Let’s talk about moisture first.

Dry conditions usually lead to a more muted display of color, while a more saturated soil leads to more vibrancy.

Warm vs Cool

Warmer temperatures also halt the development of color, while cooler temperatures enhance brightness.

High Temps

So far, the month of October has been up and down with temperatures. High temperatures have roughly been split between above and below average.

Low Temps

The same can be said about low (overnight) temperatures. However, cooler nights take the majority, and have likely enhanced the array of colors being portrayed in this season’s leaves.

Fall vs Growing Season

In terms of rainfall, we have been far below the average over the past two months

September - 2.22″ compared to the normal of 4.06″

October - 0.36″ compared to the normal of 2.70″

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.