Heavy rains expected Wednesday night with potential for isolated flooding

ROANOKE, Va. – Wednesday’s setup features multiple areas of low pressure and an area of high pressure influencing our weather. All of which are helping to reinforce cold air damming. North easterly winds are bringing in cloud cover and rain.

Today

Wednesday’s temperatures stay on the cooler side thanks to the cloud cover. A lot of the region stays in the 40s, with a few spots getting into the lower 50s.

High Temperatures

Isolated to scattered showers continue to move in throughout the day. Once we get into the late afternoon and early evening, widespread coverage builds in.

5pm Today

Moderate to heavy rain is possible later Wednesday night as showers will be pushing in almost directly from the south. This will result in some spots seeing multiple rain pockets in a row. The potential for isolated ponding and flooding is possible.

10pm Tonight

Showers eventually come to a close through the first half of Thursday. Then, high pressure pushes in from the southwest. This will bring drier and clearer conditions just in time for Halloween.

Later This Week

The trick or treat forecast looks all good to go! Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be out and about with temperatures cooling off into the night.

Forecast

Here is the latest advisory from the NHC on Hurricane Melissa. Slow weakening is expected as Melissa continues to interact with land and move into less favorable conditions over the coming days.

Latest Advisory

