A rainy night ahead

Tonight and tomorrow

ROANOKE, Va. – Grab your umbrella and keep the rain gear handy—southwest and central Virginia are dealing with widespread showers this evening and overnight. Expect a few breaks here and there, but most of the region will be wet through close to daybreak. Anywhere from 0.50″-1″+ of rain is possible tonight. And it will be breezy as well. Even though the wind will be elevated some fog is still possible as well.

The beneficial rain will end early on Thursday with the skies clearing slowly through the day. So, yes, I do think we will see some sunshine by Thursday afternoon. It won’t be as cool and it will be quite breezy too with highs in the lower 60s. While a little wrap-around moisture is possible late Thursday into Thursday night in the higher elevations, most of us will be dry from the mid-morning hours on come Thursday.

Halloween and weekend forecast: Drier skies ahead

Looking for good news for your Halloween plans? You’re in luck. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and dry! It will remain breezy and cool with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. And for both trick-or-treating AND high school football skies will be fair with temperatures falling from the 50s into the 40s.

The weekend is looking pretty nice for outdoor plans too! Both Saturday and Sunday will be dry. Saturday will be mainly sunny, and while Sunday will see a few more clouds, we should still see more sun than clouds! Temperatures this weekend will top out close to 60 degrees.

If you catch a beautiful sunset as the clouds break or have Halloween costume fun in the dry air, don’t forget to Pin It at https://www.wsls.com/pinit/!

Next week’s forecast

A weak disturbance will impact us on Monday providing us another chance for hit-or-miss showers. However, behind that frontal boundary high pressure should move back in allowing us to again be dry Tuesday and Wednesday.

We will warm up a bit next week reaching the low-to-mid 60s.

Stay with the 10 News Weather Authority on WSLS.com/weather for the latest forecasts and radar.