Strong Winds Overnight & A Chilly Halloween Ahead!

ROANOKE, Va. – We have finally seen the sunshine this afternoon and evening, but a few showers are still lingering in parts of the New River Valley.

The rest of us are dry, but very, very blustery tonight.

Radar Current as of 5:11PM (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Tonight, winds will continue gusting around 25-35 MPH. Be sure to tie down any loose Halloween decorations outside or you may find them in the neighbor’s yard by morning!

Hourly Wind (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

It will still be breezy for Halloween, but the trick-or-treating forecast is still looking dry and cold.

Trick or Treat Forecast (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

This weekend, the wind will settle down with a lot of blue sky and sunshine in store!

However, at the start of the next workweek, the wind speed will increase as temperatures turn more seasonal.

7-Day (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Have a fun and safe Halloween weekend!