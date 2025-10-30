Strong Winds Overnight & A Chilly Halloween Ahead!

ROANOKE, Va. – We have finally seen the sunshine this afternoon and evening, but a few showers are still lingering in parts of the New River Valley.
The rest of us are dry, but very, very blustery tonight.
Tonight, winds will continue gusting around 25-35 MPH. Be sure to tie down any loose Halloween decorations outside or you may find them in the neighbor’s yard by morning!
It will still be breezy for Halloween, but the trick-or-treating forecast is still looking dry and cold.
This weekend, the wind will settle down with a lot of blue sky and sunshine in store!
However, at the start of the next workweek, the wind speed will increase as temperatures turn more seasonal.
Have a fun and safe Halloween weekend!