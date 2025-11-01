Cool and breezy today, but warmer weather is on the way

ROANOKE, Va. – It has been quite chilly here the past couple days, but there is good news ahead for our warm weather fans.

Today, we are going to see similar conditions to what yesterday provided on Halloween. The daily high will be in the upper 50s to low 60s, regionally.

Yesterday was fairly windy and today will be very similar. Gusts started this morning off with up to 24 mph winds and will get up to the teens today throughout the region. Luckily, the wind will calm down as we head into Sunday.

Though the odds are minimal, some sparse rain showers may enter the area Sunday and Monday. We will start to see the effects of this system later tonight, but will likely only see overcast skies.

Tonight is the night you gain an hour of sleep! Remember to turn your clocks back either tonight or tomorrow to stay on schedule.

Looking ahead, there is some warmer and drier weather. Aside from Sunday and Monday, which likely will not see much rain, we are looking at a slight warm up as well as a dry period. Temperatures will get up to the upper 60s, making it a great week to get outside!

