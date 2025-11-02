Warmer temperatures bring great weather to view peak colors!

ROANOKE, Va. – We are looking at a beautiful week ahead! Though a few showers are possible over the next 48 hours in some portions of the region, they will be short-lived and only provide trace amounts of rain.

overview

This morning is starting off with some slight cloud coverage in the area. Throughout the day, there is a possibility of these clouds producing light rain, mainly near Southside and Lynchburg.

The odds of rain will be highest this evening and persist throughout the night going into early Monday morning.

cloudy

The daily high will be similar to yesterday, but slightly warmer. Most areas can expect to see temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s while places such as Independence will not leave the low 50s.

temps

While most of us are just on the cusp of seeing vibrant fall colors, areas in the Highlands and New River Valley are already seeing the peak!

As you head east, the timeframe for seeing peak fall foliage occurs later in the year due to the typical higher temperatures at lower elevations.

peak

The next 7 days are going to remain relatively dry with the exception of a few showers popping up in the region tonight. Later this week those rain odds will return and could bring more showers into the start of next week.

Overall, the next couple days are looking perfect for a drive on the Blue Ridge Parkway or a hike; so make sure to enjoy these wonderful fall colors!

sunny

