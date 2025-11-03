A mild November start

November is here, and it’s starting on a pretty calm note.

nice!

Temperatures for the next seven days are largely in the 60s, which will be around where our seasonal averages lie. Areas such as the NRV and Highlands could run a bit cooler in the 50s for highs, while Lynchburg and Southside occasionally will hit 70.

60s

We’re dry until Friday, when rain chances begin to develop due to a series of cold fronts expected to sweep through the region. Rain chances are greatest overnight Friday into Saturday, before a few more residual showers come into play on Sunday.

Tomorrow

Overall, it’ll be a pretty nice week. If you’re casting your ballot on Tuesday, the weather will be quite tranquil!