A Mild and Dry Start to the Work Week!

ROANOKE, Va. – Today we have had stunning weather to kick off the work week! This afternoon featured lots of sunshine, blue sky, and high winds.

Hourly Forecast (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Although we are clear and dry overnight, winds will still howl to the tune of 20-25 MPH.

As of 4:55 PM this afternoon, winds are gusting around 25-30 MPH. These high winds are caused by a tight pressure gradient with high pressure filling in the wake of a center of low pressure now moving up the coast.

Wind Gusts Current as of 4:55 PM (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

As these blustery conditions settle down during the day on Tuesday, we will hold steady with our dry and sunny pattern. However, the biggest change will be our temperatures! A brief warm-up is on the docket for mid-week. Highs will run about 2-5 degrees above average.

Fcst Highs Tuesday (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

This calm and clear pattern will stay with us for the majority of the week, with the next best chance of rainfall arriving Friday through Sunday.