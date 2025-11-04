Heading to the polls? Election Day weather looks amazing!

If you haven’t gone to the polls to cast your ballot, you can’t use the weather as an excuse not to.

Looks great!

The weather will be as tranquil as it gets, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-60s. Winds also calm down on Tuesday before kicking back into high gear Wednesday.

today

We creep up into the upper 60s to low 70s on Wednesday, with temperatures running about 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year. The warmth is short-lived, as we drop back into the low 60s as we go into Friday and the weekend.

Rain certainly looks likely on Friday, but the good news is that it arrives after sunset and wraps up before sunrise on Sunday. Your Saturday plans shouldn’t be disrupted by any significant rainfall.

Sunday could be a bit wetter in the morning, with more rainfall arriving around the mid-morning hours. The passage of a cold front will bring that rain in, but will also lead to temperatures dropping into the low to mid-50s for highs next week.

next week

Get out and vote!