Dry Air and Windy Weather Lead to Fire Weather Concerns

ROANOKE, Va. – The weather could not have been better today, with blue skies and lots of sunshine.

However, with the dry air in the area combined with extremely gusty conditions, fire weather alerts have been issued.

Portions of Central Virginia and the Highlands Zone have been included in Fire Weather Warnings; these will expire at 6 PM tonight.

Overnight tonight, winds will still be very blustery, with gusts reaching 20-25 MPH.

Early tomorrow morning will be cool and breezy, so be sure to hold onto your hats when you’re headed to school and work tomorrow.

A dry cold front has been the culprit of high winds today. While this front has not brought any precipitation, we have another weather-maker on deck for this weekend that will allow a few showers to return to the forecast.

In the wake of a strong cold front bringing rain to the area this weekend, temperatures will plummet for the start of next work week!