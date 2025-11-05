Dry and windy conditions prompt a fire threat Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – A bit of a chilly start Wednesday morning with clear skies remaining overhead. Warmer temperatures build in hour by hour as an early fall-feel returns this afternoon.

Planner

Forecast high temperatures return to the lower 70s for most, with a couple of areas along the Blue Ridge remaining in the 60s.

High Temperatures

Along with the warmer temperatures will be gusty winds. Winds between 20 and 30 mph are present for much of the day.

Gusty

It is also exceptionally dry out there. The combination of high winds and low humidity will create an elevated fire threat on Wednesday. A red flag warning is in place for Highland County and the Harrisonburg/Charlottesville area from 11 a.m. -6 p.m.

Red Flag Warning

We are tracking another front later this week. Friday evening/night will bring light to moderate showers across the region. Some of them linger into the weekend.

Later This Week

Arctic air returns as the start of next week brings the coldest air of the season so far. A large dip in the jet stream aids in a surge of cold continental air from up north.

Making A Return

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.