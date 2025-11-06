Keeping on the dry and breezy side Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Winds are expected to continue on Thursday morning, but will gradually become calmer throughout the day. Mostly clear skies will be overhead with temperatures keeping on the mild side.

This Morning

Afternoon highs will be near average on Thursday. A lot of the region will be in the lower 60s.

Today

A large area of high pressure moves in for the day. This will provide calmer and more stable conditions.

Today

A cold front will push in as we close out the work week. Scattered rain showers will push in as early as Friday evening and will continue through the early parts of Saturday morning.

This will set the theme for on and off showers this weekend.

Friday Evening

Once we get through the weekend, a big time change will occur. The jet stream dives way to the south and brings a rush of cold air to the eastern half of the country.

Diving South

Here is a look at afternoon high temperatures on Monday. Nearly 20 degrees cooler than average across the mid-Atlantic!

Overnight lows into Tuesday morning will be in the 20s and lower 30s.

Next Week

