Cold front after cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – Clear and sunny skies with chilly temperatures is how our Friday morning is starting.

Forecast

Temperatures warm into the 60s with partly cloudy skies slowly building in each hour.

This Afternoon

High school football will be mostly good to go, but rain showers slowly push in as we head deeper into the evening/night.

Forecast

A couple of fronts will move in this weekend. The first arrives at the doorstep of the NRV and Highlands around 7 to 8 p.m. Friday night and pushes into the Roanoke Valley and Piedmont by 10 p.m.

Scattered showers will bring light to moderate rain across the region.

Friday 10pm

Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning will feature another front pushing across the region. There will be limited showers along with this front. However, a few showers will linger into the daytime hours of Sunday.

5am Sunday

This weekend brings in warmer temperatures, too! Most will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Partly cloudy skies give way to clearer skies Saturday, while Sunday features cloudier conditions.

Forecast

The start of next week is expected to be very cold. A massive dip in the jet stream brings arctic air into the region with the wind chill dipping down into the teens.

Blasting In

