Warm today with a MAJOR change coming

ROANOKE, Va. – We had a slightly cool start to the day, but as the sun comes up those temperatures will as well.

Expect to see some sunshine and warm temperatures today, just in time for the Veteran’s Day parade here in Roanoke!

The daily highs will be warmer than we have seen over the past couple days.

In the higher elevations the temperatures will get into the 60s while the foothills will see temperatures in the 70s.

If you are thinking those temperatures are higher than what we are used to seeing, you’re right! We are about 10 degrees warmer than average today, but that trend is not here to stay.

Monday night we will drop below freezing and have frigid winds from the northwest. This will cause us to have an intense wind chill come through the night into Tuesday.

Tonight, we could see some sparse rain showers throughout the region, but mainly in the Southside area.

These showers could have heavy rain at times and the possible rumble of thunder, but will likely be rather quick.

Those rain odds continue Sunday, but will be much lighter than what will occur overnight. Come Sunday evening, an intense cold front will move through the area and give us a drastic change.

Because of this front, areas west of the Blue Ridge have the potential to see the first snow flakes for the season. These light snow showers could sneak into the New River Valley, but are mainly going to stick to the higher elevations.

After we leave the wake of this cold front, we will return to more normal temperatures. The evening hours have the chance of dipping back into freezing territory, but overall we will see sunshine and a level of warmth after Tuesday.

