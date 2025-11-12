YOUR PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen across Southwest, Central Virginia

Thanks to Jean Ricigliano for sending in this picture of the northern lights!

Solar storms brought colorful auroras to unexpected places on Tuesday night, including right here at home in Central and Southwest Virginia.

If you missed it, the good news is that many meteorologists believe Wednesday night could offer an even better chance to see them, although solar storms are difficult to forecast.

People in our region had a good reason to look to the skies Tuesday night, and many of you sent in some amazing photos. Let’s take a look!

We’ll start off with this out-of-this-world photo from Nate Hale in Roanoke.

Thanks to Nate Hale for sending in this amazing photo of the Northern Lights! (WSLS)

Next up, we have Jean Ricigliano from Hillsville, who captured a photo of the northern lights through the trees. Honestly, it looks like something out of this world!

Thanks to Jean Ricigliano for sending in this incredible picture of the northern lights! (WSLS)

Candace Monaghan from Buchanan sent in a photo as well. She was able to get some red and green in her aurora photo.

Thank you to Candace Monaghan for sending in this pic! (WSLS)

How can I see auroras?

Please note that the northern lights can be hard to see with the naked eye, and you will need to turn up your exposure on your camera to capture them on your phone. Northern lights forecasts can be found on NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center website or an aurora forecasting app.

Consider aurora-watching in a quiet, dark area away from city lights. Experts recommend skygazing from a local or national park. And check the weather forecast because clouds can cover up the spectacle entirely.

