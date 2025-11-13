More warmth on the way

Tonight and Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Tonight will be mostly clear and pretty cold with lows in the middle 30s. But at least the winds will lessen tonight into Friday! Speaking of Friday, we’ll start the day mainly sunny but a few more clouds will stream in from the west after lunchtime. It will be a warmer day with highs in the middle 60s. And the forecast looks just fine for high school football; temperatures will be in the 50s under skies nothing worse than partly cloudy.

Weekend forecast

While a rogue shower cannot be ruled out on Saturday along our border counties with WV, most of us will begin the weekend dry. Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds, and it will be even warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday will see a slightly better chance for pop-up showers, especially in the mountains. We’ll close out the weekend with partly sunny skies and temperatures will stay above average reaching the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. One thing most everyone will notice on Sunday: the wind will be back on the increase. That’s right: we’ll end the weekend breezy once again.

Looking ahead to next week

Monday will be dry with more sun in the forecast...briefly. Because on Tuesday another frontal boundary will make its way through the area, allowing us to have a more widespread chance for some rain. The passing showers we potentially see on Tuesday may help the drought some of us are under right now. Regardless, more clouds will be around on Tuesday for sure.

Temperatures will top out near 60 on Monday, falling into the 50s on Tuesday.

