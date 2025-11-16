Fire Weather Warning Spread Across Majority of Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – A Red Flag Warning has been issued for a majority of Virginia, so hold off on building a campfire this evening.

Due to the low humidity, high temperatures, and excess wind gusts, there are critical and elevated fire weather conditions that have the potential of creating unmanageable fires.

It is going to be very windy today. Winds will get up to the 20mph range and the gusts will be even stronger with gusts up to 30 mph .

Since these winds will be out of the northwest, they have the potential to be chilly; so make sure your grab your windbreaker on the way out!

Today’s high temperatures, though not as warm as yesterday, are still above average. Most areas will see temperatures in the 60s today, while some won’t escape the 50s.

That high temperature is going to come early today. Around 1 pm today is when we will see our warmest of temperatures and start to cool off going into Tuesday morning.

Though we had some showers overnight ahead of a cold front passing through, we will remain dry into Monday. Tuesday we will see some showers throughout the region that will occur mainly during the evening hours and will stay decently scattered.

Wednesday we will have another dry day before we start to see a couple showers pop up Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead we have a week with some pretty good weather! Temperatures stay above average for the next couple days, so I recommend taking advantage of it!