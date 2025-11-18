A mixed bag of weather continues

ROANOKE, Va. – While we have started off cool this morning, our temperatures this afternoon will round out to very seasonal averages.

This is just the start of the weather rollercoaster this week.

Temps Current as of 7:55AM (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Hour by hour, we have highs making their way into the upper 50s by 3 PM. Clouds will increase ahead of our next weather-maker, making it feel a bit cooler than these actual air temps.

Hourly Temps (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Finally, some rainfall is back in the forecast! The Highlands Zone will see showers arriving around 7 PM tonight, with the remainder of the viewing area not getting in on the precip action until around 9 PM.

Futurecast (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Futurecast (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Futurecast (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

By 11 tonight, most of the rain is out of our area, and we will be completely dry by 3 AM Wednesday.

This upcoming rain event will mainly be overnight and conclude by sunrise on Wednesday morning.

The totals not just from this rain maker, but the active pattern later on this week and into the weekend will total around a half inch to an inch of rainfall for the majority of the viewing area. This is all good news, as we have been in an abnormally dry or drought status for the past few weeks.

Rain Totals (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Our 7 Day forecast is quite the mixed bag with high temperatures ranging anywhere from 58 to 71 degrees. Wednesday will be the driest day of the next few, despite the overcast conditions.

Our active pattern resumes from Thursday through Sunday, accompanied by a temperature rollercoaster!

7-Day (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Enjoy the dry weather while we have it!