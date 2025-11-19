Mild Temperatures Build In As More Rain Looms

ROANOKE, Va. – Rain pushed in last night and brought some slight relief to the dry conditions across the region. Here is a look at the totals from the past 24 hours.

Past 24 Hours

A few showers are lingering this morning, but conditions dry out as we go hour by hour. It will be a tad soggy for the morning commute.

This Morning

Afternoon high temperatures will be several degrees warmer than normal with all of Southwest Virginia getting into the 60s and some even reach the 70s.

Forecast

The overall setup for the day continues to bring moisture into the region, but as temperatures warm up, conditions begin to dry out.

Today

Partly cloudy skies will be out and about for a lot of the day.

Today

Here’s a look at what we’re tracking to close out the work week. A few rounds of rain push in early Friday morning and continue to be on and off for most of the day.

Friday

Showers continue for into the first half of the weekend as the front pushing through slows. Saturday looks to be soggy for at least the first half of the day while Sunday dries out nicely.

Saturday

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.