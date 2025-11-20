Cloudy Skies Before An Unsettled Pattern Returns

ROANOKE, Va. –

A tad on the chilly side for the next several hours because of the lack of sunshine. Temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s through the rest of the morning.

This Morning

Today’s high temperatures get near 60 degrees across the region.

This Afternoon

As we head into tonight, the chance for rain increases. By 3:00am, isolated to scattered showers begin moving into Southwest Virginia.

3am Friday

This continues through the day as showers come and go. A lot of the region desperately needs the rain given the exceptionally dry conditions as of late.

2pm Friday

Thanksgiving is now one week away! So, we are keeping an eye on the large scale pattern to see potential impacts to your weather forecast!

Countdown

Another arctic blast pushes south next week. The central US will feature below normal temperatures as the polar jet drives further south. Your Local Weather Authority is keeping a close eye on this airmass as it could bring arctic air to the region late next week.

Returns

