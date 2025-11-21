Showers Come and Go As We Head Into The Weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – It would be a good idea to grab the raincoat and umbrella before you head out the door this morning. Isolated showers are pushing across the region.

Hourly Outlook

As we head through the day, showers will be coming and going. Here is a look at lunch hour.

12pm Today

The 2pm hour brings scattered coverage with a few heavier showers possible during this time.

2pm Today

Scattered showers are likely through the first half of Saturday with clearing skies and gusty winds following quickly behind the rain. Sunday brings most sunny skies and dry conditions.

This Weekend

As we look ahead to next week, another front will bring rain Tuesday into Wednesday. This will bring dry and cool conditions for Thanksgiving as an area of high pressure settles in. Winds will be gusty at times too...

Next Week

Here is an early look at your Thanksgiving forecast! Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Forecast

If you will be travelling this weekend, you may run into some travel impacts along the east coast because of rain showers pushing to the south and east.

Saturday

Travel along the eastern half of the Country won’t be impacted by the weather on Sunday. However, if you are headed to the west coast, expect some instances of inclement weather.

Sunday

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.