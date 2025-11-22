Showers to start the day with dry weather to follow

ROANOKE, Va. – Heading to the Virginia Tech vs. Miami game? I have good news for you!

Although there will be some showers at your pregame tailgate, the skies will clear in time for the noon kickoff.

Forecast

The high temperatures will stay warm, just like they have the past couple days. Across the region you can expect to see temperatures in the 60s and even low 70s.

tEMPS

We are still remaining above average temperature-wise. For this time of year, the normal daily high is usually in the 50s whereas we are seeing high temperatures reaching the upper-60s and mid-70s.

Danville in particular is a region to look at as the high for today will get up to 75 degrees. The current record for this location is 76 degrees, so it is possible a new record temperature is reached today.

temps

Once these early morning showers leave the area, there will be a dry period that will last through tomorrow and Monday. Ahead of a cold front, Tuesday will see some showers as well as a drop in temperatures.

Wednesday will have a few residual showers from this system and though a few rain spells may creep into Thursday morning, a dry Thanksgiving is upon us!

Finally, we will have clear but chilly weather for Black Friday; so if you don’t already have a winter coat, Friday should be a great day to find a deal on one!