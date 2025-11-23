A dry day today and tomorrow with a change mid-week!

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy National Espresso Day! It’s is a great day to pay your local coffee shop a visit. Temperatures will warm up around noon and then start to taper off this evening into the 50s.

Today’s high temperature will be up to the mid-60s. Areas in higher elevations will experience colder temperatures with their highest temperature being in the 50s.

There will be some gusty winds this afternoon, so I would recommend a jacket for it may feel a bit chilly at times!

Temperatures continue to stay above average. Looking ahead, it is predicted that these temperatures will remain higher than normal going into December.

That said, we will return to colder and more seasonable temperatures temporarily.

Tuesday morning we will start to see the effects from a cold front. Ahead of it, there will be widespread rain through out the region until it passes through Tuesday night.

Those showers will trickle into Wednesday morning and afternoon, but will dry up in time for Thanksgiving.

Today and Monday will be very dry with limited cloud coverage. Early Tuesday we will begin to see rain showers come ahead of a cold front.

Once this front passes, we will begin to see those Wednesday showers, but will fortunately finish up before Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Though we will not see any rain on the holiday, the cold front will leave behind some cold temperatures. With that, if you are already planning your Thanksgiving outfit, plan accordingly!