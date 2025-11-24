Dicey conditions leading to Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. – After a chilly start to the day, we’ll progressively warm up in the afternoon hours of Monday.

today

On Monday, temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s throughout the area with plenty of sunshine.

today

As we get into the late evening and overnight hours, there’s a pretty good chance we’ll see some more cloud cover build in. That continues into Tuesday, where our next system brings in abundant rainfall to the region.

Possible Showers

Some showers could be heavy at times, with the most widespread rainfall coming in the mid to late afternoon and early evening hours. High temperatures Tuesday will be identical to where they are at Monday.

Rainfall continues until Wednesday morning before sunrise and will start to dwindle as the day progresses. However, the number one travel concern for Wednesday is going to be gusty winds throughout our region that could disrupt flights here and there, so be sure you’re paying attention if you’re traveling.

Windy with showers

Highs will become much warmer into the upper 60s and low 70s throughout our region.

Dry

Thanksgiving itself appears dry, but it will be much cooler than where we were at to start of the week.

Chilly but Sunny

Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and 30s, with highs in the 40s both Thursday and Friday. We get slightly warmer Saturday and Sunday, but we’ll be watching the long-term outlook as another blast of cold air is expected in early December.